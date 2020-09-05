Protesters denounce racism, vow to take business elsewhere if North Buffalo businesses don’t root out racism

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Protesters want North Buffalo businesses to pledge their support to root out racism.

That was the message Friday night as a large group of people took once again to denounce the two racist incidents this past week.

Protesters making clear to business associations that a press release condoning the behaviors of two ugly events isn’t enough.

“If you plan on entertaining racism, we are not doing business with your operation,” said organizer Stevo Johnson, standing outside of a closed and boarded-up MT Pockets. “This protest today is a business meeting. We will not put our money on the table unless we are respected.”

Organizers also called on people to spend their money at Black and minority owned businesses.

Many expressed disappoint over the events of the past week sharing sentiments that they used to enjoy their time on Hertel Avenue.

“We’re over here spending our money, and ya’ll let us know that ya’ll was really racist, and you really believe in what we believe in,” said a protester who spoke with News 4.

Leaders also discussed the larger issue police abuse, and talked about pushing Cariol’s Law, a proposal to require officers to intervene when other officers use excessive force. However, The Buffalo Police Department does already have a “duty to intervene” policy on the books, which can be found here in the manual on Chapter 3, page 25.

Later after the more formal march ended, another large group of protesters (with some of the same people) made their way down the other side of Hertel, that time heading toward the Buffalo Police Department’s D District precinct.

“We’re going to go after each and every cop that’s committed a crime,” said Matthew Albert, an attorney and write-in candidate for District Attorney.

The chants there at times included a lot of profanity, but other speakers came out on top, encouraging the group to turn their attention to the November election.

“It is the DAs job to hold these guys accountable. Police commissioner, the mayor, the sheriff. All of them have to go,” one woman said.

Police largely took a back seat. Outside of traffic control and a brief tense moment at Delaware and Hertel, groups like the Peacemakers were the boots on the ground keeping things under control.

By 9:00 p.m., nearly everyone dispersed peacefully with only a handful of people remaining outside of MT Pockets. Buffalo Police said officers did not arrest anyone.

Erica Brecher is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.