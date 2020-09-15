Protesters gather in Niagara Square after charges filed against man shot by BPD

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of protesters gathered at Niagara Square Monday night to show anger after a Buffalo man was charged after being shot by Buffalo Police.

Willie Henley, 60, has been charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

One activist told News 4 he doesn’t fault Henley for allegedly swinging a bat at officers, saying it was a scary situation.

Henley was arraigned Monday and is being held without bail pending the completion of two forensic exams.

Both officers involved are on administrative leave Monday night.

