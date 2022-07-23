GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protests continue across the Capital Region one month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a nationwide right to an abortion.

“I see these women on a daily basis who are terrified of losing their healthcare rights, their contraception rights and it just makes me angry, sad,” Organizer Cheyenne Richardson said.

Richardson is one of over 100 who gathered in Crandall Park to advocate for her right to an abortion. Richardson organized the protest along with Jade Emily and Rachel Galvin, a group of women who say abortion should be seen as healthcare.

Richardson, who works in a reproductive healthcare clinic, said she sees the impacts of overturning Roe v. Wade firsthand.

“My patients are scared they are terrified, I have women on a daily basis tell me they’re terrified to get pregnant, I have women who are pregnant who tell me they’re terrified of anything happening to them,” Richardson said. “Those medical anomalies that happen but regardless of that it doesn’t matter if you are not ready to be a parent, you should not be forced to be a parent.”

New York State passed safe haven laws and codified Roe v. Wade into state law prior to the released opinion but Galvin said she is fighting for those at greater risk without these protections.

“There are women in our country, the same women like the people that are here today walking around with normal lives and normal jobs and struggling to make ends meet just like everyone else is and now here they are with another thing to worry about,” Galvin said.

Republican politicians praised the decision, with Representative Elise Stefanik calling it a victory for the unborn. As the Congressional primary and contentious midterm election nears, organizers said they’re hoping to mobilize voters.

“That’s the first step in keeping our healthcare rights here in New York State,” Richardson said.