Organizers seek a more formal meeting with Commissioner Lockwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–About 30 minutes ago another protest ended in Niagara Square.

Unlike yesterday when the protesters here marched out of the square to the east side, organizers told everyone to disperse and go home after this ended.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood was involved in this.

He came out of police headquarters to speak with and listen to the protesters.

The organizer made the point this isn’t about George Floyd. She said this is about our city. This is about Buffalo.

One of their goals was to get a more formal meeting with the police commissioner and she said later this month that’s going to happen.

The main thing protesters here say they want is accountability in the police department.

Now we wait to see what happens.

The issue last night wasn’t so much the peaceful protest here in Niagara Square.

It was what happened after, after protesters marched to Bailey Avenue.

There won’t be any marching tonight.

This protest continues in Niagara Square. Erie County Executive @markpoloncarz is in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/9nVJTqjknn — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 2, 2020

#HappeningNow: protestors are praying with Buffalo Police – including Commissioner Byron Lockwood – in Niagara Square. pic.twitter.com/BnKuum11Hr — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 2, 2020

Erie County Executive @markpoloncarz is among those standing in the crowd today at Niagara Square. pic.twitter.com/RQkjw0mf8e — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 2, 2020