Protestors sleep outside Governor Cuomo’s Mansion after Breonna Taylor decision

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protestors slept outside the New York State Executive Mansion overnight Wednesday and stayed through Thursday morning.

Chalk messages on the ground read, “Breonna Taylor,” “say her name,” and “she was sleeping.” The words “Antifa” and “blood on your hands Cuomo” were sprayed on the street, and “BLM” and “Murderers” were spray painted on the gates to the mansion. Candles were lit in front of the gate.

Eagle Street was still closed down at Madison Avenue around 8:30. State Police were on scene, and moved the barricades the protestors had set up. The protestors eventually began clearing out.

This, after a grand jury cleared police for the shooting of Breonna Taylor. The jury did indict a former officer for carelessly firing his gun during the raid.

Protestors told NEWS10 they want to send a message to Governor Cuomo that police reform needs to happen quickly.

The graffiti has since been cleaned off. State Police told NEWS10 it is their understanding the graffiti was done in chalk, so they are not pursuing a criminal investigation at this time.