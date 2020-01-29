Public weighs in on project designs for Buffalo Skyway Project; state DOT has final say

The New York State Department of Transportation hosted the first of 3 public scoping meetings Tuesday for the Buffalo Skyway project.

The public scoping meeting was held to give the public a chance to take a look at the some of the designs the Department of Transportation is considering for the Skyway Project.

The DOT has the final say in what will happen to the controversial skyway, despite the state’s competition.

The Aim for the Sky competition was put together by the governor in hopes of finding a vision for the waterfront. A proposal out of Rochester won the challenge. That proposal along with more than 25 designs will be considered.

Public Scoping Meeting: Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 430 Southside Pkwy., South Buffalo.