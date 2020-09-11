Pumpkinville opens for the season on Saturday

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular WNY fall destination is opening for the season this weekend- with some new safety measures in place for COVID-19.

Pumpkinville has been working with the state over the past few months to implement new guidelines to make sure their 200-acre pumpkin farms is as COVID-19 safe as possible, a press release from the attraction said.

Instead of new attractions, they’ve installed Plexiglass barriers and sanitizing stations.

Attendance will be limited to below the state’s guidelines.

Pumpkinville will run Sept. 12 through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, rain or shine. Monday through Friday, the attraction will operate in its traditional format, but on weekends, guests can enter the farms market and food area as usual, but a wristband or pass will be needed to enter the Farmyard Fun area.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase wristbands online in advance to ensure their desired date.

Click here to purchase or for more information on Pumpkinville’s attractions.