Pursuit of Niagara Falls carjacking suspects ends in crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were hospitalized following a carjacking Friday night in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 5th and Niagara St. The victim told police two armed men took his 2008 Chevy Tahoe around 8:50 p.m.

The vehicle was seen driving on Lewiston Road a short time later. The stolen vehicle attempted to evade police before crashing into a 2019 GMC Terrain on Hyde Park Boulevard near North Avenue.

Authorities say the 30-year old male driver of the GMC was taken to ECMC and being treated for multiple fractures.

After striking the GMC, the 20-year old male driver of the Tahoe lost control of the truck, veered off the road and into a wooden stockade fence at the corner of North and Hyde Park.

The driver of the stolen truck has several open warrants for his arrest. He was taken to ECMC for injuries that are expected to require surgery. The passenger fled the scene.

Police are determining the charges while the incident is under investigation.