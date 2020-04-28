Queen City Escape goes virtual

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — These are stressful times and Queen City Escape is inviting you to do just that , escape! It has launched “Shadow Out Of Time,” so you can enjoy this mystery from the comfort and safety of your own home.

“What gave me the idea was a movie shot here in Buffalo called Widows Point,” said Queen City Escape owner, Dominic Luongo.”

Those involved say is the first downloadable escape game of its kind.

‘You’re trying to solve the puzzles of a mad professor that were left in his journal. Something has happening you just don’t know what,” he said. “It’ll bring you to a website and that site is password protected. So you have to solve a series of puzzles, to get the passwords, to get into these websites.”

It requires teamwork to solve the mysteries and “escape the room.” And there is no time limit!

You can play with teammates like members in your own house OR with friends and family over zoom! You can even play solo.

The Downloadable Escape Game is just $2.99. You can get the game here.

You can also visit queencityescape.com for more information.

