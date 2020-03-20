Queen City Landing project on Outer Harbor is suspended indefinitely, developer says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The $180 million Queen City Landing project on the Outer Harbor has been suspended indefinitely, the project’s developer announced Friday.

“There comes a point where the economic realities of a bold venture like Queen City Landing and the political realities of what is needed to make the project viable need to align with one another,” Developer Gerald A. Buchheit said. “Unfortunately, we are unable to bring those various components together. After several discussions with city leaders and extensive internal review, we are simply unable to bridge a significant gap in order to deliver our plans for Queen City Landing as envisioned.”

The project will no longer proceed through the City of Buffalo review process as scheduled.

The plans for the project were put on hold in January as opposition mounted.