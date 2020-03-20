1  of  2
Breaking News
Here is a list of essential services in NYS Gov. Cuomo: All employees, outside of essential services, must stay home
Closings
There are currently 408 active closings. Click for more details.

Queen City Landing project on Outer Harbor is suspended indefinitely, developer says

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The $180 million Queen City Landing project on the Outer Harbor has been suspended indefinitely, the project’s developer announced Friday.

“There comes a point where the economic realities of a bold venture like Queen City Landing and the political realities of what is needed to make the project viable need to align with one another,” Developer Gerald A. Buchheit said. “Unfortunately, we are unable to bring those various components together. After several discussions with city leaders and extensive internal review, we are simply unable to bridge a significant gap in order to deliver our plans for Queen City Landing as envisioned.”

The project will no longer proceed through the City of Buffalo review process as scheduled.

The plans for the project were put on hold in January as opposition mounted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss