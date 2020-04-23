Queen City Quarantine Concert Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’ve probably seen your favorite artists involved in some sort of virtual concert, over the past few weeks. Now, some of our local musicians are offering up a concert for you to enjoy from home, this Saturday.

The Queen City Quarantine Concert is free and benefits local non profits. It’s being put on by Rise Collaborative and Unite By Night.

Rise Collaborative was formed back in 2014, initially as a t-shirt company. “Those have since taken a back seat to creating content about our community. From small businesses to non profits especially and artists and musicians too,” said Kevin Heffernan, Managing Director Rise Collaborative.

It’s latest mission is teaming up with Unite By Night, a league of young professionals, for the virtual concert. It showcases several local artists of all genres and several non profits.

During each set, facts about both the artist and non profit will pop up on the screen. You’ll also have the opportunity to donate to either.

“The community is learning about them be aware, so that when we come out on the other side of this those non profits are stronger and the local artists have a little extra cash in their pockets,” said Heffernan. One of those many non profits benefiting is Feedmore WNY.

The concert will be streaming on both Unite by Night’s and Rise Collaborative’s pages.

“When you’re watching it if you have a casting device you can get it up on your tv.”

it’s meant to feel like an at home concert event.

“Grab a drink, grab your wallet and if you have the means to make a tip for an artist or a donation for a non profit,” said Heffernan. “We hope those pop up video tidbits will compel you to do so.”

The concert kicks Saturday night, at 7. For more information head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.