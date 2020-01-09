Queen City Roller Derby kicks off 14th Season Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Queen City Roller Derby has gained quite a following, giving Western New York some action-packed fun, each winter.

Skaters kick off their 14th season this Friday at Riverworks when the Saucies take on the Alley Kats from 7-10 p.m. You can get tickets here.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak got geared up herself and you can too! Queen City Roller Derby is opening up their Boot Camp for new recruits!

First practice is Sunday, January 12 at 8 a.m. You don’t need to have any skating experience.. just need to be over 18 years old.