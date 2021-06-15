Queen of Heaven Carnival will return this July

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Queen of Heaven Carnival is returning this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
This year’s event will be ticketed, organizers announced on the event’s social media pages on Monday. Tickets will be available for purchase soon.
The carnival will be held on the following dates:
“Thursday Night at the Q” on July 8, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, July 9, 5 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, July 10 from noon to midnight
Sunday, July 11 from noon to 8 p.m.
A full schedule of events, as well as announcements and updates can be found here.