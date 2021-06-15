Queen of Heaven Carnival will return this July

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Queen of Heaven Carnival is returning this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year’s event will be ticketed, organizers announced on the event’s social media pages on Monday. Tickets will be available for purchase soon.

See you in July 😎 pic.twitter.com/OkuRuArDB9 — Queen of Heaven CARNIVAL (@QofH_Carnival) June 14, 2021

The carnival will be held on the following dates:

“Thursday Night at the Q” on July 8, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 9, 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, July 10 from noon to midnight

Sunday, July 11 from noon to 8 p.m.

A full schedule of events, as well as announcements and updates can be found here.