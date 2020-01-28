Quiet Finish To January; Rain & Snow Return For The Weekend

U.S. adults took an average of 10.5 trips to the library in 2019 – more than any other leisure activity, including going to the movies, according to a new Gallup Poll.

Participants were asked about how many times in the past year they did certain activities like going to a movie, sporting event, live music or theater event, historic park, museum, casino, theme park or zoo. Libraries – which happen to be free – took first place.