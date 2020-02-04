Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
West Seneca lawmakers push for politeness by creating ‘rules of order’ during board meetings
Top Stories
Coal-fired electricity declines in New York and New England
Ramona Bantle has fought for justice for more than 25 years
Accused Amherst burglars held on ‘lesser charge’ due to loophole in Bail Reform
“4” Western New York date ideas for Valentine’s Day
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 6
Quiet Weather For Now; Snow & Rain On the Way
News
Posted:
Feb 4, 2020 / 03:14 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2020 / 03:14 PM EST
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Messy winter storm across WNY Wednesday night through Friday
Christ the King Seminary to cease operations in current form
New, deadly drug called ‘gray death’ found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Niagara Falls’ Rock Burger to open multiple new locations
Where is Buffalo’s best salon or spa?
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Former City Honors teacher indicted on child porn charges
Don't Miss
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
‘Same old Bills’? Dion Dawkins says he and the Mafia shnow better
Marv Levy on the current state of the Bills and memories of the good old days
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Drivers still failing the test in new 15-MPH zones near schools in Buffalo
Their home is posted on the web and strangers ask, where’s the insurance?