Rabid raccoon confirmed in Town of Newfane- the third in the town this spring

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A rabid raccoon has been confirmed in the Town of Newfane- the third confirmed rabid raccoon in the town this spring.

The raccoon was found on Corwin Avenue and was killed by a dog owner whose dog had potential contact with it.

The dog didn’t have up-to-date rabies vaccinations and will receive a booster shot and quarantine for six months.

“Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus,” a Wednesday press release from the Niagara County Department of Health said. “It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.”

Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444.

