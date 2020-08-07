Raccoon from Town of Lockport tests positive for rabies

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A raccoon found in the Ernest Road/Lincoln Avenue area of Lockport has tested positive for rabies, the Niagara County Department of Health confirmed on Friday.

The raccoon reportedly attacked a woman who was scratched on Aug. 5.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The animal died and was submitted for testing by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center on Aug. 7.

The woman will receive post-exposure treatment.

The NCDOH is reminding residents of precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals: