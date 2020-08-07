Raccoon from Town of Lockport tests positive for rabies

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A raccoon found in the Ernest Road/Lincoln Avenue area of Lockport has tested positive for rabies, the Niagara County Department of Health confirmed on Friday.
The raccoon reportedly attacked a woman who was scratched on Aug. 5.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded.
The animal died and was submitted for testing by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center on Aug. 7.
The woman will receive post-exposure treatment.
The NCDOH is reminding residents of precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:
- Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.
- Be sure your dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and man. Protect them, and you may reduce your risk of exposure to rabies. Dogs and cats that receive rabies vaccine after three months of age are protected for a one-year period.
- Revaccinations are effective for up to three years with proof of previous vaccination. –
- Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors.
- The Niagara County Department of Health will conduct free rabies clinics in 2020 and will post those dates on our website once the schedule is finalized.
- Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.
- Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods which may attract wild animals.
- Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.
- Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.
- If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside.
- You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee; or if there is danger, you can call your local law enforcement agency.
- If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure.
- Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely destroyed.
- Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 716-439-7444. Further information on rabies can be obtained from the Niagara County Department of Health at 439-7444 or www.niagaracounty.com/health.