NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Niagara Falls JV girls soccer team are outraged and offended after they said racist comments were made towards them during an away game.

On Thursday, the team traveled to North Tonawanda where fans in the bleachers allegedly made monkey noises and racist comments towards players during the game.

Niagara Falls Schools superintendent Mark Laurrie said that coaches attempted to get fans to stop but nothing was done.

Both schools have launched an investigation into the incident.