Rain & Snow on the Way

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) - Nearly a dozen SUNY campuses are urging lawmakers to invest in their students and increase state funding throughout its schools. Members of United University Professionals, along with students, are protesting what they say has been a decade of the state's disinvestment in SUNY colleges and universities.

"Most individuals in New York state don't realize how drastically underfunded SUNY is," UUP Buffalo State Chapter President Fred Floss said.