Rally supporting COVID measures held outside Mark Ponocarz’s home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Demonstrators are showing their support for New York’s COVID prevention measures.



People gathered outside Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s house in North Buffalo Sunday.

This comes in response to reports that another anti-lockdown demonstration would target the county executive’s house.



News 4 crews on the scene say most of the people at this protest were showing support of state and local leaders. Very few people from the initially reported protest against the restrictions showed up.

LATEST: