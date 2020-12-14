BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Demonstrators are showing their support for New York’s COVID prevention measures.
People gathered outside Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s house in North Buffalo Sunday.
This comes in response to reports that another anti-lockdown demonstration would target the county executive’s house.
News 4 crews on the scene say most of the people at this protest were showing support of state and local leaders. Very few people from the initially reported protest against the restrictions showed up.
LATEST:
- Local hospital prepares for COVID vaccine with new equipment
- Western New York COVID hospitalizations down for second consecutive day
- Rally supporting COVID measures held outside Mark Ponocarz’s home
- Threats prompt Capitol complex closure ahead of electoral vote
- Tonawanda man runs lake to lake for charitable cause