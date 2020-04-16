Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation donates $1.5 million to caregivers at COVID-19 frontlines

(WIVB) – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is donating $1.5 million to support caregivers at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation announced Thursday that the funding will be distributed to acute care hospitals in Western New York and Michigan.

The funding for caregivers in Western New York will be divided among the following health systems in the WNY area, and more:

• Brooks-TLC Hospital System

• Catholic Health

• Eastern Niagara Hospital

• Great Lakes Health System of WNY (Erie County Medical Center/Kaleida Health)

• Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

• Rochester Regional Health

• UPMC Chautauqua

• University of Rochester Medical Center

• Buffalo VA Medical Center

• Wyoming County Community Health System



The funds are intended to help caregivers including nurse aides, environmental and food services staff, and others who may not have access to “as many financial and social supports and are playing equally critical roles in the healthcare system every day”, a press release from the foundation said Thursday.

“Caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19 put themselves in harm’s way for the

benefit of others and work tirelessly, day in and day out,” ] David Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation said.

