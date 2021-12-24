Rapid Covid tests become the ‘pre-gift’ before family gatherings

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Just hours before thousands of western New Yorkers traveled ‘over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house,’ many of them made a pit stop to be assured that they are not Covid positive.

“These are things you do for other people. You just have to,” said Marcella Courtney, who had about 30 cars in front of her at the WNY Rapid Testing site on Transit Road where she paid $65 for a Covid test. “My plans for the holiday is spending time with family and I have a large amount of family coming over and I just want to make sure I’m good you know because I’ve been around people and what not, so make sure everyone’s safe. I don’t want to get anyone sick.”

Pat Chapin wasn’t able to celebrate indoors last Christmas, but wanted to be assured that she did not bring a virus to her Mom’s house for Christmas Eve. “She’s actually 87 years old, so it was a request by her through my sister, she’s a little nervous and we said absolutely.”

Ellene is from Connecticut and was trying to make to Christmas Eve dinner with family in Toronto. “The Canadian government now requires that we have PCR tests, negative PCR results in order to cross into the country.”

WNY Rapid testing is also set up inside the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Gorge Maragkos is a student from Athens, Greece who’s trying to cross the Peace Bridge by bus. “I’m about to go to Canada for Christmas and New Years Eve, and the thing is I got the test from CVS but it’s taking way longer than they actually told us it will take, so we had to come here and pay the whole price, $225 to get it within 30 minutes, which is definitely not very affordable for students like myself.”