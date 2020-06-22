Rapids Theatre prepares for when it can offer live music entertainment again

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – The Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls is among the list of concert venues getting ready to offer people live music entertainment again. The industry has been halted and all shows that were set at the theatre have been either postponed or canceled.

“I still have a mortgage, I still have utilities, taxes, insurance. All those continue to have to be paid whether the show goes on or not,” said Rapids Theatre owner John Hutchins.

Hutchins is counting down the days to when people will be allowed to see a concert inside the venue again and have it be a successful turnout.

“We can’t open until we’re just positive that we’re going to be able to do the shows,” he said. “We took a huge, huge loss this year having to cancel all the shows that have been booked, paid for, or partially paid for. It’s back breaking.”

If you purchased tickets for a concert at the theatre but it was postponed or canceled, Hutchins says if people want to request a refund they need to get a hold of the ticket vendor.

When they do reopen during phase 4, he says although the venue can hold around 1,600 people they will only be allowed to have 25 percent capacity.

Hutchins says right now guidelines show that all events have to be seated and people will be required to wear face coverings.

The venue is also looking to schedule more local bands and host weddings and ghost tours.

“There are other things that we plan to do to try to make up for this period,” Hutchins said.

