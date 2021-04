CLEVELAND, OH (WIVB) — Rapper Kid Cudi and the NFL joined forces to create a Starter pullover jacket to commemorate this year’s NFL Draft in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The jacket showcases all 32-team logos, and Cudi’s Moon Man logo in a mix of embroidered and chenille patches.

It’s an all-over logo design, hidden front pocket, elastic waistband and cuffs, and a hood with drawstrings.

The limited-edition jacket drops tonight at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase one here.