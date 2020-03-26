1  of  3
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo says stimulus package fails to address NY’s need as cases rise above 37,000 US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Rapper Kodak Black spending time in Niagara County Jail while awaiting sentencing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kodak Black is apparently spending time in Niagara County Jail.

The “Zeze” rapper tweeted the jail’s address on Wednesday, adding “This Where I’m At Until This Corona [business] Ova Wit.”

Kodak Black’s real name is Bill Kapri. A search of the jail’s inmate list turned up Kapri’s name and mugshot, and lists the 22-year-old’s booking date as March 10.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the Niagara County Courthouse. He had been set to return for sentencing on March 24.

A rescheduled sentencing date is set for Friday, although Kapri is not scheduled to appear, a Niagara County Court clerk confirmed.

Kapri and three other men were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge last April.

State Police say loaded guns and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss