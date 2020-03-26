Rapper Kodak Black spending time in Niagara County Jail while awaiting sentencing

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kodak Black is apparently spending time in Niagara County Jail.

The “Zeze” rapper tweeted the jail’s address on Wednesday, adding “This Where I’m At Until This Corona [business] Ova Wit.”

Kodak Black’s real name is Bill Kapri. A search of the jail’s inmate list turned up Kapri’s name and mugshot, and lists the 22-year-old’s booking date as March 10.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the Niagara County Courthouse. He had been set to return for sentencing on March 24.

A rescheduled sentencing date is set for Friday, although Kapri is not scheduled to appear, a Niagara County Court clerk confirmed.

Kapri and three other men were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge last April.

State Police say loaded guns and marijuana were found inside the vehicle.