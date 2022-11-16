BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, in collaboration with Columbia Law School and WNY Law Center, will announce the launch of the “Rate Your Ride WNY” survey on Wednesday.

The survey will serve as an open forum for discussing and identifying issues and solutions facing the public transport system.

The survey aims to collect experiences from users of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Metro bus and rail, along with paratransit users, to improve accessibility, transit, and expansion for those with disabilities.