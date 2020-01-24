Razr available for pre-sale on Sunday

(WIVB) — Remember the Razr? Motorola’s latest version of its vintage phone is about to hit the market, but this edition is technically foldable, not flippable!

The highly-anticipated phone will be available for pre-sale online and at Verizon and Walmart on Sunday.

It’s not going to be cheap either. The Razr costs $1,500.

The original Razr launched in 2004 and was the best-selling phone of all time in the U.S., until the iPhone stole that title years later.

Last month, Motorola delayed the original launch date because of higher than expected demand and limited supply.

The Razr is scheduled to be in stores on February 6.