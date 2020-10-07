Reaction is mixed to a push for Covid testing of all Buffalo School students

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) What some see as a logical precaution, others consider to be a logistical nightmare which doesn’t have lasting benefit. The debate continues over the question of whether all Buffalo School students could get a Covid test before returning to the classrooms.

“You want us to send our children back into buildings where we don’t know who’s infected,” said Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization member Keith Jones Monday evening. The group is now picking up the support of Buffalo Teachers Federation president Phil Rumore. “That is one way to make sure who has it and who doesn’t have it. Then you can do the contact testing.”

Right now, health insurance companies are only required to cover tests that are recommended by a doctor, so testing students and teachers who are not showing symptoms is considered surveillance testing. It’s not covered.

“Those healthcare companies have to step up to the plate and say , “Well, maybe I don’t need my multi-hundred thousand dollar salary, you know, maybe we do owe something to the community and also both governments have to come in and support them as well.”

It would be logistically difficult to test to test nearly 40,000 Buffalo students and teachers. Even though Erie County is using new Point of Care machines which turn results in 15 minutes, they can only do about 100 of those tests a day. That’s just a fraction of the 3,500 tests every day in Erie County, the majority of tests are private diagnostics, paid for by insurance.

“Testing is really not the answer to this,” said Dr. Melinda Cameron, co-medical director for Buffalo Public Schools. She believes that even if all students were tested, it’s only one snap shot in time. “So, what we all need to be doing is the social distancing, the mask wearing, all of these things that are very difficult for us to do as far as standing apart from each other because you really never know who can have the Corona virus and it can change in 24 hours.”

The Buffalo School Board meets Wednesday night and may provide an update on when it may be possible to bring students back into the classrooms.