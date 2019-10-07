READ: Collins’ plea deal with prosecutors

NEW YORK (WIVB) – News 4 has obtained the plea agreement signed by Chris Collins and federal prosecutors.

Collins pleaded guilty in federal court last Tuesday, but the plea agreement was signed by the former congressman on September 24th. In it, Collins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI charges in connection with his insider trading case.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. However sentencing guidelines agreed upon by Collins and prosecutors, which are laid out in the plea agreement, call for him to serve between 46 and 57 months in prison, plus fines.

You can read the plea agreement here.