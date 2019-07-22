Reading Park by Central Library will bring new green space downtown

In the bustling heart of downtown Buffalo is a new green space to sit with a book.

The Reading Park is located next to the Buffalo and Erie County Central Library’s Washington Street ramp.

The space, a designated Buffalo City park, was formerly an abandoned traffic right-of-way.

“There was grass over the top of it, and we kept looking out our window saying ‘we have to figure something out’,” Mary Jean Jakubowski, director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library system said.

Creating the park has been years in the making, Jakubowski said.

The library system applied for a Southwest Airlines “Heart of the Community” public spaces grant. They received it- and were one of only three recipients in the U.S.

They also received help from Project for Public Spaces and the city and county, Jakubowski said.

As of Monday, a fence is still up around the park, but it’s expected to be down by the end of the month.

The park will feature permanent benches and a monument to Buffalo writer and poet Lucille Clifton.

“The Reading Park is an effort of the library to really bring our services outdoors and make that connection in the downtown corridor,” Jakubowski said. “We sit in this wonderful, vibrant location with residents and businesses and a lot of traffic coming through- we wanted to do something to encourage people to come to the library and spend some time outside as well.”

The library will bring some of its many activities outdoors into the Reading Park, including outdoor reading, book clubs, children’s programming, and maker camps, Jakubowski said.

Local organizations including the Buffalo Maritime Center, Albright Knox Art Gallery, and Just Buffalo Literary Center will partner with the library to hold activities in the space.

A celebration at the Reading Park is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 13. and will feature all-day activities and food trucks.

On Aug. 26, Slow Roll Buffalo will start and finish at the Reading Park.

Click here for a list of events happening at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.