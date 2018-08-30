Ready Freddy open houses set youngest Buffalo students up for lifetime success

We are now just days away from the start of the new school year, and the Buffalo Public School District has been pushing to get its youngest students off on the right foot.

In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, schools around the district have been hosting Ready Freddy open houses.

It’s a chance for incoming pre-schoolers and kindergartners to check out their school buildings, meet their teachers, say hi to the Ready Freddy frog mascot, and learn the ins and outs of riding a school bus.

The real lesson, though, is the importance of good attendance.

Research shows only 17 percent of kindergartners who miss more than 18 days of school read on grade level by 3rd grade, putting them behind throughout their education. Chronic absenteeism is also directly tied to lower graduation rates.

“They have to be here every day. Whether it’s kindergarten or not, they’re still missing foundation when they’re not here,” said Karen Murray, the new principal at Discovery School #67 in South Buffalo. “It’s very important that they’re here every day and that they see their teacher every day, their friends every day and that their parents are involved every day. Attendance counts.”

Discovery School #67 hosted its Ready Freddy open house Wednesday morning, welcoming in kindergartners and preschoolers, as well as older students dropping off their supplies for the year.

The young students we talked to said they were excited for the school year ahead!

When incoming kindergartner Miley Felong was asked what she was most excited about, she replied, “meeting my new friends.”

When incoming preschooler Karter Bookhager was asked the same question, he responded, “to have fun.”

Most of the incoming preschoolers told News 4 they were not nervous about starting school. When preschooler Parker Eddy was asked why not, he said, “Because no!”

Other students admitted they were a little anxious about the new surroundings.

Ready Freddy is really meant to help calm their fears and get them excited to get going in the new school year.

“I think they’re going to have a beautiful night’s sleep. They already met their teacher. The nerves of walking in the door, the familiarity with the room, the classroom, the environment, everything,” Murray explained.

When students start out excited about school, they will keep coming back for more. Ready Freddy aims to reach students and parents alike with its message about how critical attendance is.

The families at Discovery School #67 seem to have gotten that message. That school has a 96 percent attendance rate, one of the highest in the district.

“They don’t have the opportunity to fall behind, and by coming in, it’s the parents, too,” Murray said. “The parents understand the importance of school and them being involved in their student’s academic lives is so important.”

The Buffalo School district will continue to hold Ready Freddy events at different schools until the start of the new school year next week. Click here to see the schedule of open houses.