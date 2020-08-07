Ready to have the time of your life? Jennifer Grey returning for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel

HOLLYWOOD (WJW) — Are you ready to have the time of your life? We hope so because a “Dirty Dancing” sequel is in the works.

According to People Magazine, the hit 1987 romance flick is getting a sequel 33 years after “Dirty Dancing” was first released.

Jennifer Grey, who starred in the original film as Frances “Baby” Houseman, is returning for the sequel and serving as an executive producer on the project.

The original film followed the storyline of Baby and dance instructor Johnny Castle (portrayed by Patrick Swayze.) Baby was spending her summer on a resort with her family when she met Castle. The two fell in love and perform one of the most iconic dance routines in film history. (You can watch the original “Dirty Dancing” trailer in the video above.)

While the sequel’s plot details remain secret, however Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer says the film will be “exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history.”

Jonathan Levine, who is known for directing “50/50” and “Long Shot,” will direct the “Dirty Dancing” sequel.

The screenplay will be written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The two were both screenwriters on the 2019 film “Five Feet Apart.”

This isn’t the first project inspired by “Dirty Dancing.” The film sparked a TV series, a TV movie remake, a musical and the 2004 film “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.”