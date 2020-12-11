Recycling bin “Do’s” and “Don’ts”: Holiday edition

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (NEWS10) — CVS Health is supporting a nearly $3 million commitment to increasing access to flu vaccines for underserved communities throughout the country. Through its Project Health initiative, CVS Health is contributing $2 million to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to help distribute flu vaccines to those who may otherwise not have access.

“Underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, so supporting flu prevention in these communities is even more important,” said Eileen Howard Boone, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, CVS Health. “Through our work with Free Clinics, and in teaming up with Bank of America and General Motors, we aim to expand our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines.”