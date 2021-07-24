Red Cross will close emergency shelter on Plank Road in Lockport at 6 p.m. Saturday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Red Cross will close its emergency shelter on Plank Road at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The shelter, located at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Department, opened to help residents affected by this week’s flooding along Robinson Road.

“The Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation and stands ready to respond as necessary,” a statement from the organization said. “In the meantime, Red Cross volunteers continue to provide services including emergency supplies and casework support to those residents as part of their recovery process.”

About 3.4 inches of rain fell on Lockport on Tuesday, causing severe flooding.