(WIVB) – The wait is almost over for movie fans in Western New York.

Regal Cinemas plans to open four local theaters on Friday.

This includes the Elmwood, Transit, Walden Galleria, and Quaker Crossing theaters.

You’ll notice some major changes at the theater.

When you’re not eating or drinking, you have to wear a mask.

Regal is also closing some of the registers at the conessions stands, to encourage social distancing.