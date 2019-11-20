Registration for Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament starts today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Registration for the 13th annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament opens Wednesday at Noon.

The tournament, which is set to take place from February 13-16, follows pond hockey rules — no goalie, pond hockey nets and four-on-four play.

The first day will be a skills competition, with hockey games on the following three.

“There is nothing like playing hockey in the winter, outdoors with your friends,” said Lauren Christopher, public relations manager for Labatt Blue. “This is the adult version of a pick-up game on the neighborhood pond. It’s become a favorite among hockey players, and a signature event for everyone at Labatt.”

Registration is first come, first served. Those looking to sign up their team can do so here.