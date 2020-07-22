Rehabilitated bald eagle released back into the wild

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bald eagle rescued by a retired New York State Police Investigator and brought to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been released back into the wild. Several months ago the eagle was found suffering from a broken wing and lead poisoning after being shot.

The DEC brought the bird to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center where it started a fourth-month recovery. Wildlife rehabilitator Missy Runyan oversaw the eagle’s recovery. The bird was released near where it was found.

Wildlife rehabilitator Missy Runyon and ECO Burgess prepare to release recovered bald eagle in Schoharie County. Photo Courtesy: NYS DEC

Runyan and the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society helped secure funds for a GPS tracking monitor for the bird, making it the first eagle to participate in the rehabilitation center’s new study tracking the movements and recovery success of lead-poisoned birds. Researchers are looking to broaden the research pool and fit more birds with GPS monitors. DEC’s investigation into who shot the eagle is ongoing.