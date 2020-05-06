“Reimagine” NYS education could mean more remote learning and less in-person learning for students

The governor is trying to “reimagine” the future of education the state to possibly include more remote interactions with teachers and students.

“We’ve all been talking about tele-education, virtual education, remote education, and there’s a lot that can be done. The old model of everybody goes and sits in a classroom and the teacher is in front of that classroom and teaches that class, and you do that all across the city, all across the state, all these buildings all these physical classrooms – Why? with all the technology you have?” said Cuomo in his address to the state on Tuesday.

The governor plans to put together a team of experts that will work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to come up with a plan of what the future of education the the state will look like.

“What he’s calling re-imagining, he’s got a warped imagination, because it sounds more like a horror film,” said Phillip Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. “I think that anybody who thinks that you can start to replace the interaction between students and teachers in the classroom doesn’t have a clue as to what education is all about. The most important thing that students learn is through the interactions with their teachers and through the other students. In some ways that’s more important that the subject matter.”

Some feel that distance learning could be better for some older students.

“It’s a given, that some things have to be re-imagined, especially in the new world that we’re living in,” said Joe Weiss, former school principal Clarence Schools central school. “But students starting with 4 year olds and up, they need somebody to wipe their tears away, or tell them to get a tissue, because their nose is running, or any one of the thousands of things and the older the child gets, the more likely that distance learning can be successful. But in elementary school, it would be a nightmare.”

Buffalo City School District Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says a broad involvement of people is needed to help restructure education in the future.

“I would also want to know that his experts include people on the ground who have been working in this space for a long time, I would like him to include superintendents with experience and proven expertise. I would like him to involve teachers, and principals with proven expertise and experience and then of course involve our parents in that kind of work going forward,” Cash said. “If he does all of that then it could be promising.

Cuomo is calling on the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation to come up with a plan. The foundation was known for its role in the controversial common core.

“The foundation has a history of privatization of public schools and it hasn’t gone well,” said Weiss. “And certainly their involvement and influence in standardized testing has left a bad taste in many educators mouths.”

Cash says he’s worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation when he was in Memphis and he looks forward to see how they can help the state.

“Bill Gates has been in this work for some time, I’ve been an observer and a practitioner of reform and reinventing education charter schools, for example, are supposed to be the big re-imagining of public education over the last 20 years,” said Cash. “But, by the end of the day, this is really really difficult work and it’s not easy. It requires many partnerships to help a child grow to a successful high aspiring adult that gets gainfully employed and gives back to society. So I’m excited to see what Bill Gates has to say and what Governor Cuomo and his team of experts have to come up with for the state of New York.”

The governor didn’t give any indication of when we’ll know more about the about the re-imagine education partnership.