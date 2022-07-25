BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you go to fill up your tank this week, you may notice your receipt is a few cents less than it did last week.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas around New York State has dropped twelve cents since last Monday. Here in Buffalo, the cost of gas dropped an average of eleven cents.

“I definitely think this is the relief that people were hoping for.” said Valerie Puma, Central & WNY Communications Specialist of AAA told News 4.

The cause of this decline? AAA says there are many factors to thank, but less people filling up their tanks helped.

“With lower demand, slightly higher supply, we’re seeing that kind of combined with a reduced price for crude oil, and all of these factors coming together is causing a lower pump price.” said Puma.

If the supply continues to be greater than the amount of people filling up, this might help the decrease even more. However, it’s not certain on how long this decline will last.

“We can definitely see pump rices to continue to decline but it might be too soon to hope for prices below that four dollar mark.” said Puma.

AAA says we’re at the point in the summer when less people are traveling for long weekends, causing less people at the pump. With Labor Day weekend approaching, we might see a spike return.

For drivers like Yvette Sanders who filled up at Delta Sonic on Monday, she says she hasn’t seen the decrease as she constantly fills up during the busy summer.

“Unfortunately after the pandemic, the kids want to get out and they keep me busy.” said Sanders while she filled up, “I’m doing more traveling now than I have previously.”

For other drivers, like Laure Barnes, he believes it could be more, but every penny counts.

“It’s better than five dollars a gallon,” said Barnes, “That ten cents makes a difference.”

For more information on gas prices and how to add even more relief at the pump, head to AAA’s website for tips.