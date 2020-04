(WIVB) – Erie County’s parks are still open for walking, hiking, biking, and other passive activities, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is reminding WNYers to follow social distancing while enjoying them.

Social distancing in parks means keeping six feet away from other parkgoers, avoiding crowds, and calling out “on your left” while passing.

Our @ErieCountyParks are open for walking, hiking, biking and other passive activities. HOWEVER, you must still follow proper physical distancing practices.



So if you go out to our parks today please follow social distancing practices! Otherwise our Rangers WILL break you up. pic.twitter.com/gjZxwkyIe9 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 25, 2020

If you’re looking for a new park to explore, check out the county’s Erie County Parks Locator.