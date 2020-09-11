Remembering victims of 9/11 with WNY ties

(WIVB) – Friday was spent remembering all the people who died during the 9/11 attacks 19 years ago.

Some of them had ties to Western New York.

Leonard Castrianno worked as a stockbroker on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center.

People close to him called him Lenny.

He was only 30 years old that day. He died when the South Tower collapsed.

Castrianno attended Williamsville East High School, Buffalo State College, and Erie Community College.

Buffalo native Sean Rooney was at work at the Aon Corporation offices in the South Tower. He called his wife from the 105th floor to say goodbye.

Hamburg native Margaret Walier Seeliger was inside the World Trade Center when the planes crashed. She’s considered a hero to her family- they’ve told us that she and a colleague gave up their spots on an elevator on that fateful day.

Everyone in the elevator made it out safely- Margaret and her colleague did not.

Father Mychal Judge didn’t grow up in Western New York, but he called this area home for several years while he attended St. Bonaventure University.

He was the New York City Fire Department chaplain and was the first recorded casualty of the 9/11 attacks.