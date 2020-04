AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are reminding people throughout Western New York to lock their car doors.

The Amherst Police Department has had numerous reports of unlocked cars being gone through (mostly overnight) and tools, change, keys, wallets, and cell phones being stolen.

Property stolen from vehicles is nearly always a crime of opportunity, where thieves are out testing door handles, the police department warns.