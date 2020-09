(WIVB) – Instruction will remain remote for the Maryvale School District until after Thanksgiving.

According to a new district plan, hybrid learning is expected to start for most pre-K through sixth grade students on Nov. 30.

Hybrid learning is expected to start for students in grades seven through 12 on Dec. 14.

The plan is conditional based on public health conditions and data, the availability of PPE, and staff availability and transportation availability.

