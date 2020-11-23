Renovations begin for Statler City

BUFFALO, N.Y. A landmark in downtown Buffalo finally gets its much-needed face-lift.
You may notice the facade of Statler City looks a lot like how it did in its heyday. Douglas Development has been busy restoring the iconic hotel.
Developer Douglas Jemal took control of the building back in May after he bought it from developer Mark Croce’s widow.
Croce, who did in a helicopter crash this year, saved the building from the wrecking ball when he acquired it in 2011.
Jemal says he’s not the building’s owner, but rather its caretaker.
