Rensselaer County announces the filing of challenge to Green Light Law

RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steven F. McLaughlin and Rensselaer County Clerk Frank J. Merola announced the filing of a lawsuit to uphold Federal law for the safety and security of the residents of Rensselaer County.

The lawsuit seeks for the Court to declare the Green Light Law unconstitutional in its entirety as well as prohibit Governor Andew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder from taking any actions against Merola while serving as Clerk for the residents of Rensselaer County.