Renter evictions banned in California until June 1

LOS ANGELES (KTLA)- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday suspending the enforcement of eviction orders statewide through May 31 for renters suffering financially because of the coronavirus.

Landlords won’t be able to force tenants out for not paying rent, but the tenant must submit a letter on how the outbreak has impacted their ability to pay within seven days of their rent being due, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Renters will still have to pay what they owe “in a timely manner” to prevent being evicted when the order expires, Newsom said.

The order also blocks police and the court system from enforcing evictions.

It follows a similar measure issued by Newsom earlier this month allowing local governments to put their own eviction bans in place.

But speaking in Los Angeles Friday afternoon, Newsom said he decided to issue a statewide rule because only 30 jurisdictions had put their own in place.

It’s unclear whether the order applies to residential and commercial tenants alike.