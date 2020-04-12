Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage

UPDATE: (KTVE/KARD) – According to a tweet by @GregHilburn1, Representative Abraham was spotted at Monroe Regional Airport.

According to Hilburn, Representative Abraham has contacted the White House and claims they’re attempting to work out some relief funds for the state.

.⁦@RepAbraham⁩ on site at Monroe airport. Says he’s contacted White House. ‘They’re in motion and talked to ⁦@LouisianaGov⁩ to get some relief funds we’ll have to have’ #lagov #POTUS #la05 pic.twitter.com/eONhui5Kmt — Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 12, 2020

According to the Monroe City Facebook page, due to weather damage and severe weather conditions, the Monroe Regional Airport is cancelling all flights until further notice.

According to Greg Hilburn, the Monroe Regional Airport manager estimates the damage may be up to 25-30$ million dollars.

Monroe Airport manager tells me major damage. Airfield closed with debris. AV Flight hangar heavily damaged. Airport manager estimates $25-$30M damage to planes in AV Flight hangar #lagov #lalege — Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 12, 2020

Picture of destroyed hangar at Monroe Regional Airport and multiple damaged private planes.