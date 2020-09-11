Rep. Brian Higgins calls for more postal service equipment, employees in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins says the postal service in Western New York needs more equipment and more employees to fight delays and regain the public’s trust.

Higgins toured the William Street mail processing facility in Buffalo this week to see first-hand how the plant operates.

The Congressman says more than 4,500 people have expressed concern about current delays and the future of the post office.

Higgins stressed that these problems are federal issues.

He added that the postal service has promised to send a sorting machine from Pittsburgh to Buffalo and that machine has not yet been delivered.