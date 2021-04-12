Rep Brian Higgins on future of Skyway: “We have to improve access to the Outer Harbor”

(WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins is once again talking about the future of the Skyway.

In Niagara Falls on Monday, he told News 4 that alternatives for the popular stretch of roadway are still being discussed.

In President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, billions of dollars are allocated for bridges and road repair.

Higgins hopes this bill can help reunite communities with acres upon acres of park land that were lost when expressways like the Skyway were built.

“So we have to improve access into the Outer Harbor of Buffalo and then the Outer Harbor footprint which will then be park land made possible by the removal of that elevated part of Route 5 and the Skyway,” Higgins said.

Nothing has been finalized.

About 80 percent of the potential project would be paid for by the federal government.

Higgins said he just hopes to see a stunning transformation of the Outer Harbor take shape eventually.