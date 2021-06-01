Rep. Brian Higgins renews calls to open U.S. – Canadian border as Canadian government prepares to let NHL players cross

(WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins is renewing his calls to open the border with Canada- and it comes as the Canadian government is preparing to let hockey players cross.

The CBC recently reported that work is underway to let NHL teams travel, without having to quarantine for the Stanley Cup finals.

Players would be confined to their hotel rooms and would have to undergo frequent testing.

“We’ve been told for 14 months, 15 months that the inflection point in this pandemic would be the availability and the administration of vaccines,” Higgins said. “Well, let’s celebrate that, let’s embrace it.”

As it stands, the current restrictions on border crossings are supposed to expire on June 21 – but Higgins says if the NHL can cross so should people who have property, and people who want to see loved ones.